Vehicles For Change, MileOne Autogroup teams up to award 10 people with cars

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Remember the freedom you felt when you finally got your driver's license, or when you took your first car out for a spin?

Now a lucky few people are getting that feeling, for under $1,000.

Heritage Mile One Auto Group and Vehicles For Change gave ten vehicles away for a low, low price on Tuesday.

Recipients say the new wheels give them opportunities for work with better pay and hours and let them spend more time with their families.

One of them, a medical assistant and single mom, says it'll cut her commute from over an hour to 30 minutes.

"Giving me more precious time in the mornings to focus on my daughter and prepare myself for the day ahead, this vehicle represents independence savings and endless possibilities," said Kaneshia McCaffity.

Vehicles For Change and MileOne have given away 200 cars since 2017.