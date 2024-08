BALTIMORE COUNTY — A 29-year-old woman was killed after a hit and run crash in Baltimore County.

On August 17, around 8:25 p.m., police responded to the 9300 of Liberty Road in reference to a crash.

Police say 29-year-old Kierra Goodridge was struck by an unknown SUV that fled the scene.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The vehicle will have damage to the headlight.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 410-887-5397.