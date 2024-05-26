Vehicle sought after hit-and-run in Essex

Watch Now
Posted at 11:01 AM, May 26, 2024
ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County Police need the public’s help in finding a truck involved in a hit-and-run that happened on May 12.

Police say the accident happened around 12:52 a.m. in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Old Eastern Avenue.

Authorities are looking for a 2003-2006 gray or silver Chevrolet Silverado with a missing passenger-side mirror and possibly damage to the passenger-side bumper and windshield near the front right pillar.

Anyone with information about the car or its owner is asked to contact 410-307-2020.

