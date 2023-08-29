Vehicle fire at Northwest Regional Park leaves 2 people injured, 1 critically

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Firefighters are on scene for a vehicle fire at Northwest Regional Park.

Officials say the call for the fire came at 1:53pm.

One adult is critically injured and one child is being evaluated with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported at this time.

Fire, EMS crews dispatched at 1:53 pm, 4500 blk Deer Park Rd., 21117 (Northwest Regional Park) for a vehicle fire w rescue. One adult critically injured. EMS personnel evaluating one child w non life-threatening injuries. EA pic.twitter.com/Jt5VDIV6fl — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 29, 2023

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available*