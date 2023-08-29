Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vehicle fire at Northwest Regional Park leaves 2 people injured, 1 critically

car fire.jpg
Michael Seitz/WMAR
car fire.jpg
Posted at 2:36 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 15:06:30-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Firefighters are on scene for a vehicle fire at Northwest Regional Park.

Officials say the call for the fire came at 1:53pm.

One adult is critically injured and one child is being evaluated with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported at this time.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available*

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices