Vehicle crash on Route 702 leaves one person dead on Saturday night

Posted at 11:57 AM, May 21, 2023
ESSEX, Md. — Police are currently investigating a crash that occurred on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to Route 702 and I-695 in Essex.

According to investigators, the operator of a 2010 Kia Forte was traveling northbound when he collided with a guardrail.

The operator, 30-year-old Nicholas Helliwell, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is asked to contact 410-307-2020.

