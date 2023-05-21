Vehicle crash on Route 702 leaves one person dead on Saturday night

ESSEX, Md. — Police are currently investigating a crash that occurred on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to Route 702 and I-695 in Essex.

According to investigators, the operator of a 2010 Kia Forte was traveling northbound when he collided with a guardrail.

The operator, 30-year-old Nicholas Helliwell, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is asked to contact 410-307-2020.