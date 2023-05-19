Vehicle crash along Pulaski Highway leaves one person dead

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead early Wednesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to Pulaski Highway west of Middle River Road for a car crash.

A 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage was making a U-turn when it crashed into a 2011 Toyota Rav4 traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, 33-year-old Kenneth Chester, Jr., was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 410-307-2020.