Vehicle collision leaves one man dead in Jessup

HOWARD COUNTY — Howard County police are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

At 3:13 a.m., a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling west on Route 32 just prior to Washington Boulevard when it struck a 2022 Peterbilt tractor trailer that was stopped in the travel portion of the roadway.

The driver and only occupant of the Chevrolet, 32-year-old Dane Benavidez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor trailer driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the incident.