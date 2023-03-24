Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Vehicle collides with light rail in Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood

Paull, Chrystal
Posted at 10:09 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 22:09:03-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore firefighters were on the scene of light rail and vehicle crash Thursday evening.

The wreck happened near North Howard Street and Preston Street in the Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood.

Officials say there were no injuries.

According to the MTA, northbound service will terminate at Camden Yards with shuttle bus service in between to accommodate patrons.

