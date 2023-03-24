Vehicle collides with light rail in Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood

BALTIMORE — Baltimore firefighters were on the scene of light rail and vehicle crash Thursday evening.
The wreck happened near North Howard Street and Preston Street in the Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood.
Officials say there were no injuries.
According to the MTA, northbound service will terminate at Camden Yards with shuttle bus service in between to accommodate patrons.
UPDATED - Light RailLink Service Advisory -- Due to an accident involving a Light Rail train at Howard and Preston Streets, southbound train service will terminate at North Avenue, and northbound service will terminate at Camden ... https://t.co/vfDNlXGMjF— MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) March 24, 2023
🚊LIGHT RAIL CRASH💥— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 24, 2023
N Howard St & Preston St 21201#MidTownBelvedere@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest on scene with a crash involving a @mtamaryland Light Rail and a civilian vehicle. No injuries. Check MTA for any delays. pic.twitter.com/ZLpXkOrOyw