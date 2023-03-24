Vehicle collides with light rail in Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood

BALTIMORE — Baltimore firefighters were on the scene of light rail and vehicle crash Thursday evening.

The wreck happened near North Howard Street and Preston Street in the Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood.

Officials say there were no injuries.

According to the MTA, northbound service will terminate at Camden Yards with shuttle bus service in between to accommodate patrons.

According to the MTA, northbound service will terminate at Camden Yards with shuttle bus service in between to accommodate patrons.

UPDATED - Light RailLink Service Advisory -- Due to an accident involving a Light Rail train at Howard and Preston Streets, southbound train service will terminate at North Avenue, and northbound service will terminate at Camden Yards with shuttle bus service in between to accommodate patrons.