WOODLAWN, Md. — A deadly Valentine's Day crash in Woodlawn is under investigation.

It happened around 9:30pm in the area of Lord Baltimore Drive and Security Boulevard.

Baltimore County Police say 31-year-old Aaron Nevers was behind the wheel of a Subaru Forrester when it struck a curb and collided with a parked utility trailer.

Nevers died on scene.

Police are working to determine an official cause of the crash.