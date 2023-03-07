Vacant home collapses while under construction in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Part of a vacant home collapsed in East Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.

It happened along the 500 block of E. 22nd Street.

The rowhome had reportedly been under construction at the time of collapse.

Neighbors told WMAR that workers were actually inside the building shortly beforehand, but were able to escape safely.

The area has since been secured with a fence placed around it.

According to property records the home has been vacant since at least September of 2021.

One month earlier the City had sold the property to Ohara Developments LLC for $5,000.