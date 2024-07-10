Vacant buildings in Bel Air, Glen Burnie, Westminster to get state funding

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The developer behind a five-story building planned for Bel Air's Bond Street will now be redeveloping three historic, long-vacant buildings near the Bel Air courthouse.

Wayne Goddard, of Goddard Industries, is investing in 20, 24 and 26 Office Street, which have been vacant for 10 years, announced Bel Air Downtown Alliance.

The rehab project will be funded by a $300,000 state grant that the Alliance just received.

It's part of a $13.2 million statewide grant package, supported by federal COVID-related funding, that were just awarded to nonprofits and local governments specifically for vacant buildings.

The state grant program is called Project Restore 2.0.

Other recipients include the Mayor/Council of Westminster, which confirmed they will put $300,000 toward renovating vacant properties on Main Street, and Anne Arundel County, which will put $300,000 toward offsetting rent and build-out costs for businesses and helping revitalize "long-term vacant buildings" in Glen Burnie Town Center and Odenton Town Center.

Some other Baltimore-area entities that got grants include Baltimore County Arts Guild, Essex Community Development Corporation, Downtown Sykesville Connection, Aberdeen Main Street, and Howard County government.

