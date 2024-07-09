Watch Now
Utility worker dies after being electrocuted in Montgomery County

Posted at 2:54 PM, Jul 09, 2024

ASHTON, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating an accidental death in Ashton.

Just before 12:00 pm Tuesday, officers were called to the 200 block of Ashton Road for reports of an electrocution.

After their arrival they found a 39-year-old man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to WJLA-ABC7, the victim was in a Verizon truck bucket above ground that touched a Baltimore Gas and Electric powerline.

Road closures have been put in place on Ashton Road between Ligon Lane and New Hampshire Avenue at this time.

