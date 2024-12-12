USPS' Operation Santa reads answers letters sent to Santa and the North Pole

BALTIMORE — Thousands of letters are sent to the North Pole and Santa each year, so who answers all of them?

The obvious answer is Santa, but he has some help through the USPS Operation Santa program.

This program invites people to adopt and respond to them.

The first step is to read letters sent by hopeful people across the country and adopt the ones you love. Then you can swipe through "Santa's Gift Shoppe" to find a gift.

Then ship the gift from a participating Post Office location by December 16.

