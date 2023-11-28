Watch Now
USPS holiday shipping deadlines for 2023

Posted at 4:15 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 04:15:07-05

The holidays are here and that means spending the next few weeks buying gifts for family and friends.

If you're shipping gifts this year, here are the important dates to keep in mind, from the United States Postal Service.

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Alaska

  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Hawaii

  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

  • USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6
  • First-Class Mail — Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 9
  • Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15*

* PMEMS not available for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093

