USPS announces holiday deadlines for package deliveries

MARYLAND — As the holidays are creeping around the corner, the U.S. Postal Service is providing holiday shipping and mailing deadlines.

The deadlines are designed to give people time to make domestic, international, and military deliveries and make it to their destinations before Christmas.

2023 USPS Holiday Shipping and Mailing Deadlines:

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)



USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

· Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20



Alaska



USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20



Hawaii



USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20



Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

