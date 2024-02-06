Usher is bringing his 'Past Present Future' tour to CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — Usher is performing the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII and then he'll bring his latest to tour to Baltimore.

USHER: Past Present Future is coming to CFG Bank Arena on Saturday, August 24.

The R&B singer is hitting 24 cities to perform a celebration of his 30-year career as well as songs from his new album, Coming Home. That comes out on February 9.

U ready for me? Presenting USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE, starting August 2024! Tickets on sale Monday, Feb 12 @ 10am local. Sign up for the fan presale starting Friday, Feb 9 @ 10am | https://t.co/0yQPF9MEQd pic.twitter.com/gZRg2BTFfX — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 6, 2024

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning on Wednesday, February 7.

General on-sale starts on Monday, February 12.