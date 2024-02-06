Watch Now
Usher is bringing his 'Past Present Future' tour to CFG Bank Arena

Posted at 10:56 AM, Feb 06, 2024
BALTIMORE — Usher is performing the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII and then he'll bring his latest to tour to Baltimore.

USHER: Past Present Future is coming to CFG Bank Arena on Saturday, August 24.

The R&B singer is hitting 24 cities to perform a celebration of his 30-year career as well as songs from his new album, Coming Home. That comes out on February 9.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning on Wednesday, February 7.

General on-sale starts on Monday, February 12.

