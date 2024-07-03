Urban Air Adventure Park to open in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A new adventure-and-trampoline park is getting ready to open at Glen Burnie's Harundale Plaza.

Urban Air Adventure Park has announced that it will officially open at 10 a.m. July 13.

The indoor park offers attractions including climbing walls, a warrior course, laser tag, and a zipline-like-experience called Sky Rider.

The business is at 7702 Ritchie Highway, Suite 11-A.

Co-owner Dipti Singh said in a statement: