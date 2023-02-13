Watch Now
Upton Mansion in Baltimore to get $2.2 million restoration

Posted at 5:38 PM, Feb 13, 2023
BALTIMORE — The "Baltimore Afro-American" published it's first issue on August 13, 1892, making it the longest running black family owned newspaper in the country.

And after 130 years of reporting, their archive is extensive, to say the least.

Now that treasure trove will be both protected and accessible for future generations.

Thanks to federal funding of more than $2.2 million to Afro charities, the Upton Mansion on West Lanvale Street will be restored, and serve as the permanent home and research center for the Afro's archives.

The funding will also help digitize nearly 3 million photos, several thousand letters, back issues of the Afro's 13 editions, and personal audio recordings of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

