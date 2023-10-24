Upscale beachfront restaurant opens at renovated Ocean City hotel

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A new upscale restaurant recently opened on the Ocean City beachfront - "the region’s only exclusive beachfront restaurant," according to the newly-renovated hotel where it opened.

The restaurant is called Tide Room and is on the terrace level of the Ashore Resort & Beach Club, near 100th Street. Ashore was formerly the Fontainebleau Resort, and reopened this spring.

Ashore General Manager Kane Kennedy said in a press release:

The vision was to create a new level of luxury beachfront dining not yet seen in Ocean City. With unobstructed views of the beach and the ocean, Tide Room provides an all-day dining and nightlife experience unlike any other in the area. The setting is unmatched.

Tide Room is offering a coastal-inspired menu, a 35-seat cocktail bar, live music, an "elevated brunch experience" on the weekends, and both indoor and outdoor seating.

The menu is created by Executive Chef Ronald Marvel Jr., who worked at the historic Congress Hall in Cape May, N.J., and the upscale Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels. It will include "sustainable seafood and classic Maryland flavors," like a Glory Bay king salmon, vegetable crab soup, seafood linguine and New York Strip. Brunch food includes Maryland Crab Cake Benedict with Maryland Crab Cakes.

Besides Tide Room, the resort said it would have a beachside bar, an indoor tavern called The Taproom, a small cafe, and a repositioned deck/event space called The Shore Deck serving small bites and beverages.