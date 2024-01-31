UPS to send some workers packing

HALETHORPE, Md. — Among the United Parcel Service workers who will be sent packing are some of the more than 800 at this facility on Joh Avenue in Halethorpe represented by the Teamsters Local 355.

“Absolutely, it’s a gut punch,” said President Mark Garey, who told WMAR-2 News that UPS management notified the union it plans to shut down the day hub, “It definitely has the impact, has the potential to impact our members heavily and that’s something that I take very seriously,” said Garey, “We will definitely be protecting as many jobs as we can.”

Back in September, the Teamsters tentatively approved a contract with UPS avoiding massive disruption in deliveries across the country.

A commitment to raise wages and to add full-time jobs now rings hollow as the company tries to save a billion dollars after it reports a fall off in revenues last year.

“The company seems to be hiding behind the volumes, obviously, being down coming off the pandemic so I’m sure that has some impact as for their decisions, and we’re feeling the brunt of it,” said Garey.

While UPS claims the cuts will primarily be targeting managers and contractors, there is already evidence union members will be included, and Garey says behind virtually every worker that loses a job, there’s a family, which will also feel the impact.

“I do believe that they did send out notices to employees. We’re getting some feedback on that as to some members who have received it. I’m not sure how many,” Garey said.

