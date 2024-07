BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A large UPS facility off of I-95 in southwest Baltimore County will close at the end of August, laying off 540 workers.

United Parcel Service, Inc., sent notice to the state's labor department on June 20 about the plant's closure.

The facility, at 3901 Vero Road, is 17.9 acres, according to online property records.

It will shut down August 23.

WMAR has reached out to UPS for comment. This story may be updated.