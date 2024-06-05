Upgrades to Baltimore's water billing system are on the way, DPW says

BALTIMORE — Baltimore residents are getting a new look, user-friendly way to pay their water bills.

Mayor Brandon Scott, along with the Department of Public Works, announced Wednesday that residents' water bills will be easier to read and easier to pay.

The Department of Public Work's water billing upgrades will include improvements to its customer self-service portal, creating a one-stop ship for customers to manage and pay their water bills.

“The updates we’re making by introducing this newly enhanced water bill and improved payment system for Baltimore City residents reflects our commitment to modernize and improve every aspect of DPW’s water billing system. There is a lot of work to do to ensure water customers have a seamless, user-friendly experience while ensuring accurate and understandable billing information, and these types of efforts are an important component to reaching that goal,” said Mayor Scott.

Here are some of the upgrades and new features:

Key Client Features

Enhanced Performance: Faster processing speeds and reduced latency.

Improved User Interface: A more intuitive and visually appealing interface for seamless navigation.

Advanced Security: Robust security protocols to protect customer data and ensure privacy.

Expanded Compatibility: Support for a wider range of devices and platforms.

New Functionalities: Innovative tools and features to boost productivity and efficiency.

What’s New for DPW Customers



User-Friendly Interface: The new billing portal features a new design that allows the user to easily update information, set preferences, make payments, and manage/monitor their water usage. Utility bills also have a new look.

New Innovative Dashboard: The portal dashboard allows customers to access due balances and update contact information easily.

QR Code: A QR code has been added to the bill which can be scanned and will take you to the new online Customer Self-Service portal.

Ability to Manage Communication Preferences: Customers can change their communication preferences on the settings page in the Customer Self-Service portal.

Delegation: Customers can designate access to other people who can then access the account and conduct business on their behalf.

Enhanced Account Viewing: Customers can view all associated accounts of the owner including both owned and delegated accounts.

While DPW is incorporating these upgrades, some customers may notice that the customer self-service portal is down from June 12th to June 17th.

Although this will be down, customers can still pay using the following methods:

In-person at 200 N. Holiday Street, Baltimore, MD. 21202 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

By mail using the returned envelope in your billing statement at Baltimore City Department of Public Works, 200 N. Holiday Street, Baltimore, MD. 21202

Online at City Payment Site [lnks.gd]

Via phone at 866-377-0765 – 24-hour phone service is available.

The portal will go live and be available to customers on June 17th.