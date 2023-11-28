Upcoming public safety town hall gives Balitmoreans a chance to voice concerns

BALTIMORE — Although homicides are down compared to last year, concerns about public safety and crime will likely take center stage on Tuesday night at a special town hall.

Lawmakers and law enforcement from the city and county are hoping to share their plans to make the community feel safer and hear about their concerns.

"I think that one of the things is that have to always have a carrot and a stick approach," Maryland Senator Cory McCray said. "I think there is a carrot and a stick. One of the things is the mix. The carrot is making sure that our young folks have every resource possible so that they can ensure that they're successful. Then you also have to have the stick approach. When you do a heinous crime that's impacting our neighbors, our friends, our family members, you have to be held accountable. Within the system, from that standpoint."

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries at 6000 Radecke Avenue.