Unsung heroes: Baltimore principals recognized for transformative leadership

Some of the most important jobs in our society are sometimes the ones that are underappreciated or overlooked.

They are often like light bulbs that illuminate the path for so many but only receive proper attention when a crisis occurs and they burn out.

10 amazing Baltimore City School principals were honored at the Heart of the School Awards.

The celebration took place on Thursday night at the Hippodrome.

"The job of a principal is so challenging, and in every single case, the principal is the person who sets the vision for the school," says Roger Schulman, CEO and President of The Fund for Educational Excellence.

"So when we want schools to be a great place for kids, for families, for communities, the principal is the person who does that, and they are often overlooked."

Senator Alsobrooks was also present, cheering on these exceptional educators.

"You do this selfless work, and you do it without accolades, without fanfare, and sometimes feeling as though you are underappreciated for all the sacrifices that you've made," says Sen. Alsobrooks. "Well, I came here tonight because I want you to hear it from me. We appreciate you, and we see you."

