Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Unmatched Athlete hosts 4th annual Union Collective Pride celebration

Day-long fundraiser supporting LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports offered youth climbing activities, conversation, and evening entertainment while raffling prizes
Union Collective Pride
Unmatched Athlete
Union Collective Pride
Union Collective Pride
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Unmatched Athlete held its 4th Annual Union Collective Pride celebration on Saturday from 1pm to 9pm.

This was an all-day fundraiser centering on Unmatched Athlete's mission—promoting LGBTQ+ in sports along with assisting its staff and coaches.

The celebration included youth climbing, a social hour, and a free drag show for adults later in the evening.

Folks in the building got the chance to win big by putting a few dollars up for the fundraiser.

A raffle took place, boasting some cool prizes like an Under Armour gift card with swag, a tour of the Ravens facility with a photo signed by Kyle Hamilton, and ice cream cone cards for The Charmery.

For more information on what's going on at Unmatched Athlete click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are