Unmatched Athlete hosts 4th annual Union Collective Pride celebration

BALTIMORE — Unmatched Athlete held its 4th Annual Union Collective Pride celebration on Saturday from 1pm to 9pm.

This was an all-day fundraiser centering on Unmatched Athlete's mission—promoting LGBTQ+ in sports along with assisting its staff and coaches.

The celebration included youth climbing, a social hour, and a free drag show for adults later in the evening.

Folks in the building got the chance to win big by putting a few dollars up for the fundraiser.

A raffle took place, boasting some cool prizes like an Under Armour gift card with swag, a tour of the Ravens facility with a photo signed by Kyle Hamilton, and ice cream cone cards for The Charmery.

