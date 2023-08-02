University System announces Towson University's newest president

TOWSON, Md. — The University System of Maryland announced Towson University's 15th president as Dr. Mark R. Ginsberg.

He will begin his new role October 30 and currently serves as the provost and executive vice president of George Mason University.

As provost, he has a first-year retention rate of 87 percent and a six-year graduation rate of nearly 70 percent.

“I am thrilled to join the Towson University community and work in close collaboration with the faculty, staff and students, alumni, and friends of the university as well as the University System of Maryland as we together lift TU to ‘greater greatness’ as an ‘engine of opportunity’ in its next era,” Ginsberg said.

Ginsberg completed his master's degree in 1978 and his doctoral degree in 1981 Pennsylvania State University.

He is also a licensed psychologist in Maryland.

Dr. Ginsberg will succeed Kim Schatzel, who led the university with distinction as president since 2016 before becoming president of the University of Louisville in 2023.

Provost Melanie Perreault has led the university as interim president since Feb. 1.