University of Maryland Medical System receives record $50 million donation for children's hospital

The University of Maryland Medical System has received the largest gift in its history — a $50 million donation from entrepreneur Tom Golisano to support the children's hospital in Baltimore.

The substantial donation will help expand the hospital building and create new gene therapy programs specifically designed for children with rare diseases. The funding represents a significant investment in pediatric healthcare and cutting-edge medical research.

With this gift, the hospital joins a network of 10 Golisano Children's Hospitals across the country, all working toward the shared goal of transforming healthcare delivery and outcomes for young patients.

"We will share our knowledge, that we will share our best practices, and that we will learn from each other and by doing so we'll elevate health care for children not just here in the state of Maryland but across the country and the world," Mohan Suntha said.

Suntha serves as president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System.

As part of the partnership, the hospital will be renamed the University of Maryland Golisano Children's Hospital, honoring the philanthropist's commitment to pediatric healthcare.

