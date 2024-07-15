University of Maryland Medical System opens new urgent care centers in Anne Arundel County

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County residents needing immediate medical attention now have a couple more options besides waiting at an ER.

The University of Maryland Medical System is opening two new urgent care centers in Pasadena and Glen Burnie.

Located on Mountain Road in the Lake Shore Plaza, the Pasadena facility opened July 15.

The Glen Burnie center at 7954 Crain Highway is scheduled to open July 29.

Both will be open seven days per week from 8am to 8pm.

It's estimated the two sites will employ a combined 30 people, providing healthcare to more than 20,000 patients annually.

“Our urgent care centers are designed to help alleviate some of the pressures on emergency departments and offer an alternative care option for community members. Our goal is to connect more residents across the county to high-quality health care that is convenient and affordable to help improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve.” said Dr. Scott Burger, Chief Medical Officer of UM Urgent Care.

Some of the services offered at these urgent care facilities include X-ray, EKG, lab testing, and

sports physicals.

There are now 14 University of Maryland run urgent care centers throughout the state.

