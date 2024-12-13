University of Maryland Medical Center holds ribbon cutting for new pediatric cardiac lab

BALTIMORE — Children born with heart defects have a new space to get treatment.

On Friday, the University of Maryland Medical Center held a ribbon cutting for a new pediatric cardiac lab and operating room.

Former Orioles player Chris Davis and his wife Jill donated $3 million to bring the lab to life.

"I've just been thinking about all of the patients and families that are going to be impacted by the lifesaving care that they're going to receive here, and I'm just thrilled to be a part of it in any way," said Jill Davis.

"I'll never forget sitting in the car thinking about what we could try to do to help in making that decision, and for me, and I know for Jill, it was a no-brainer. One of the reasons that is because we believe in what's going on here," Chris Davis said.

It's a cause the Davis' know personally, their daughter Evelyn was born with a congenital heart condition.

The lab is named the Evelyn Kay Davis Congenital Hybrid Catheterization Suite for the struggles she has had to overcome.