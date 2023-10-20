University of Maryland Medical Center celebrates 200 years of success

BALTIMORE — It is the first and oldest of its kind.

And today, the University of Maryland Medical Center celebrated its 200th anniversary.

UMMC was the nation's first public teaching hospital, opening in 1823 as the Baltimore Infirmary.

The hospital celebrated its bicentennial by talking about all the ways its revolutionized medicine and care not just here, but around the world.

"We love to say we wake up every day thinking about Marylanders. And the truth is by waking up every day thinking about Marylanders, we shape the world. And you don't have to just take that from my lens. Think about the example of trauma. We have literally shaped the way the world thinks about trauma care," Mohan Suntha, MD, President and CEO of UMMC.

As part of the celebration, there was a party in the atrium with cupcakes and birthday cake.

UMMC now has two campuses, the downtown campus at the original location.

There's also the midtown campus about a mile north on Linden Street where the former Maryland general hospital stood.