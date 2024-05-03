University of Maryland launches new AI institute

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland is focusing on the technology of tomorrow—artificial intelligence.

"AI systems have been making astounding progress for what they can do for anyone with a computer and an internet connection. We have also seen some of AI's potential peril as well. From the production of deep fakes to questions about plagiarism," said Darryll Pines, President of the University of Maryland.

Students and faculty showed off their work, for example, a problem-solving robot that connects the school of public health to AI.

Researchers are looking at how humans interact with artificial intelligence.

Or, a study assistant, created by assistant vice president of Enterprise Engineering Axel Persaud.

"So this is to help them study and kind of decipher any information from their course material," Persaud said.

The bot reads the course material and makes it easily accessible. Students can ask the bot basic questions and even create quizzes in seconds.

"So it'll generate the quiz, and here we go, and here's the quiz," Persaud said. "Faculty have said their engagement with students is more rich because the students aren't asking basic questions anymore because they've used the bot to answer the basic question."

Another program focuses on creating clear imaging of the brain using EEGs.

According to Courtney Hancock, a student at UMD, the imaging has a higher resolution.

"So, we can get a higher resolution of where things are happening in the brain, and we can get it in a format people are already used to interpreting," Hancock said.

The programs being developed are only the beginning of using artificial intelligence to change the way of life.