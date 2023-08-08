UMB police increase patrols at downtown attractions

BALTIMORE — The University of Maryland, Baltimore has recently been among those increasing their patrols and police force in the city.

President Bruce Jarrell noted in a letter to the university community Monday that UMB Police "has hired additional officers... [and] has increased its presence at the Hippodrome, Everyman Theatre, and Lexington Market to encourage a sense of security for those who visit the downtown Baltimore area for entertainment."

UMB, which is mostly on the west side of downtown, has hired five police officers this year and currently has 76 sworn officers, plus 86 security officers.

The Police and Public Safety department has expanded patrols of both police and security officers along Eutaw Street, said police spokesperson Carin Cardella.

She said the expansion is also a partnership with the university's School of Social Work and community outreach team that began in 2021, which partners social-work interns with police offices to provide case management services to vulnerable opulations.

Jarrell said in his letter that the expanded patrols are part of an effort "to make everyone who walks around UMB feel a sense of pride, that they belong, and that this is their community.