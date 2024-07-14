Union Church spreads kindness through community service in its annual Serve Day

COLUMBIA, Md. — It was all about a day of service on Saturday. Community members from Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina came together to do some good for the community.

It was all a part of Union Church's annual Service Day. The church partnered with organizations like the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, and the Maryland Food Bank to help provide for the residents.

Last year, the church reported over 3,000 volunteers across three states participated in over 313 projects, positively impacting numerous lives.

This year's project included renovating local schools and parks, assisting at nursing homes and hospitals, and food and blood drives.

"Serve Day allows us to be the hands and feet of Jesus in our communities," says Stephen Chandler, the Senior Pastor of Union Church. "It's a day where anyone with a heart to serve, regardless of church affiliation, is welcomed to make a tangible difference."

WMAR met with Angela Broadus, the church's outreach associate pastor, during their community blood drive in Columbia. Broadus says these events make people visible.

"So, the whole point of today is that we're ensuring and making sure that any individual in the community, whether you are someone experiencing homelessness or you're someone at a senior and elderly home, knowing that you're seen and loved by God, and we're able to do that through our volunteers," Broadus continued.

"Our volunteers are literally walking embodiments of God's love and light. And we've heard so many stories of people just saying, 'I actually felt seen today' because you guys were able to take time to be with me and play bingo or provide me with a meal, and it's just being so rewarding."