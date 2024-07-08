Under the bright lights: Essex has a new playing field

ESSEX, Md. — This is every kid’s dream. Essex has just opened a new top-of-the-line field at Renaissance Park.

Cutting this ribbon wasn’t cheap. The project cost the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and ARPA over two million dollars. Every dollar is on display. There’s new lighting, a scoreboard, synthetic turf, and other additions.

When considering the why of it all, it’s more than worth it.

“We want you to play baseball. We want you to play football. We want you to play soccer. We want you to be a part of the activity. So maybe it benefits you and your future, says Senator Johnny Ray Sallying.

“And when your family sees you out there, they see a great thing. They see an investment that we know that is from the heart.”