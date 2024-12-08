Woman injured after concrete pieces from underside of Amtrak bridge fall on car

Concrete pieces from the underside of the Amtrak bridge over North Point Rd in Baltimore fell onto a car on Sunday morning.

One woman was injured and has been taken to an area hospital, but officials say she was able to walk out of her car when emergency personnel responded.

Fire officials are not calling it a partial bridge collapse, but say the bridge is being assessed for structural integrity.

Vehicle traffic is currently being rerouted from North Point Rd.

A spokesperson for the fire department says that MARC and Amtrak routes will be impacted.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more details.