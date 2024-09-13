Under Armour's Curry Brand opens first store - in China

CHENGDU, China — Under Armour's Curry Brand - a partnership with basketball star Steph Curry - has opened its first brick-and-mortar store, in China.

The Golden State Warriors point guard was on hand for the Sept. 12 opening of the first Curry Brand House in Chengdu, one of China's biggest cities.

The store is in a new shopping center called The Ring, Chengdu, Under Armour told Footwear News.

Curry was joined by Sacramento Kings player De'Aaron Fox to celebrate the opening of the 3,300-square-foot store.

Curry was seen wearing hot-pink sneakers and shorts, and a black-and-pink hoodie.

Curry Brand also announced a China tour, joined by a "Curry Tour" sneakers collections that's inspired by Pangu, a Chinese mythological character who's considered the first living being in the universe.

Jason Archer, managing director of Under Armour's Asia-Pacific division, said in a statement:

The store is in a brand-new mall in Chengdu which is a major metropolis and cultural hub in Central China. With the Curry Brand tour planned to be here and China representing a very important market for us, we decided that Chengdu would be a great place to open our first store.

Archer also said: “The future of the brand is very bright, especially in China where basketball is beloved and Stephen Curry is one of the most popular NBA players of all time. This Curry Brand tour in China is a great example of how the brand is expanding internationally and growing its roster, with De’Aaron Fox headlining the tour with Stephen this year.”

Under Armour has partnered with China in the past, including with China Basketball Association to be their official uniform provider.

The Curry Brand was launched in 2020 and features footwear, clothes and accessories "across multiple categories including basketball and golf."

It focuses on "creating opportunity, access, and equality for youth sports in neighborhoods around the world."