Under Armour partners with Balenciaga, extends UMD partnership

BALTIMORE — Under Armour is continuing to bank on its brand partnerships, including a newly-launched collaboration with luxury fashion line Balenciaga and a 12-year extension of its partnership with University of Maryland athletics.

Under Armour announced today that it's extending its 20-year-long relationship with UMD for another 12 years, through 2036.

(Maryland's football team was the first in the country to wear Under Armour jerseys, in 2004.)

Balenciaga, the edgy Spanish fashion house that's been making waves since Demna Gvasalia became its creative director, recently announced its collaboration with Under Armour for Balenciaga's spring 2025 collection.

You can now buy - for example - a Balenciaga/Under Armour hoodie for $1,450 or super-baggy sweatpants for $1,290.

An Under Armour spokesperson said:

Balenciaga sought Under Armour out for the brand’s history of innovation, with a goal of combining our different areas of expertise to create something truly unique for their SS25 collection. UA is always looking for new ways to create solutions for people, both on and off the playing field, and Balenciaga, known for their boundary pushing, high fashion sensibility and bold, statement making pieces, made for the perfect collaborator.

The collaboration "has been extremely impactful," she said, "especially as UA looks to expand and evolve our Sportswear category."

The unlikely partnership between the sporty, casual Under Armour and a high-concept, provocative European fashion line got some attention - but Under Armour has a number of partnerships that the company calls "integral components of our brand strategy."

Last week, Under Armour announced it'll be the exclusive clothing provider for USA Football, which is the sport's governing body and tries to improve safety for players.

These collaborations "strengthen our current portfolio, expand our reach and both surprise and delight the consumer," said spokesperson Amanda Coffee.