Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Under Armour and DTLR releasing merch ahead of historic Poly-City game

New City shirt .jpg
Under Armour
New City shirt .jpg
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — One of the oldest high school rivalries in the country is back and you can go to the game with some aura.

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute is ready to take on Baltimore City College, in a football rivalry that dates back to 1889.

Under Armour and DTLR have partnered to release exclusive rivalry clothing packs.

This includes sweatshirts, t-shirts and custom-color Under Armour Gemini sneakers.

New Poly Shirt.jpg

The community-inspired collab is an extension of a partnership with Baltimore City Schools to help elevate the the student athlete experience.

To get some gear, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices