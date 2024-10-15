Under Armour and DTLR releasing merch ahead of historic Poly-City game

BALTIMORE — One of the oldest high school rivalries in the country is back and you can go to the game with some aura.

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute is ready to take on Baltimore City College, in a football rivalry that dates back to 1889.

Under Armour and DTLR have partnered to release exclusive rivalry clothing packs.

This includes sweatshirts, t-shirts and custom-color Under Armour Gemini sneakers.

Under Armour

The community-inspired collab is an extension of a partnership with Baltimore City Schools to help elevate the the student athlete experience.

