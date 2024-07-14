Unacceptable, troubling, and abhorrent: Maryland lawmakers react to Trump rally shooting

Maryland lawmakers are reacting to Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Trump. Many of whom took to social media to condemn the action, stating that political violence has no place in the country.

The Secret Service says the attempt happened around 6:15 p.m. during Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. According to authorities, the suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue—one of those bullets grazing the upper right ear of the former president.

During the chaos, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger confirmed that one bystander was killed. The Secret Service added that two other attendees were in critical condition.

On Sunday, the FBI identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. He was killed shortly after firing into the crowd.

In a statement, Maryland Governor Wes Moore says that “political violence is unacceptable and against what our country stands for. This kind of cowardice must be roundly condemned by all Americans. What happened today to President Trump is abhorrent and should never be tolerated. Ever.

“We are grateful for the swift action of law enforcement as we await more information and pray for former President Trump and his family.”

“Our nation is and must be better than this.”

Other lawmakers, like Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, also denounced the actions on Saturday in a statement on X.

Political violence, gun violence, any violence has absolutely no place in American democracy.



I condemn the attempted attack on former President Trump, which is a troubling escalation in the increasingly dire state of our politics. — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) July 14, 2024

Former Gov. Larry Hogan:

We are praying that President Trump and all in attendance are safe. Political violence must be universally condemned. America is a tinderbox right now. This must stop. Former Gov. Larry Hogan

Representative Jamie Raskin:

Political violence is categorically intolerable in American democracy. We all hope former President Trump is safe and that no one else was injured. We are grateful for the law enforcement response and hope they get to the bottom of this horrifying attack and how it happened. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) July 13, 2024

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley:

“I was shocked and dismayed last night to learn of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. We all know that we are living in a time of heightened political and social division but violence is never acceptable and cannot provide answers.



I send best wishes for a full and speedy recovery to Mr. Trump and those injured, and my heartfelt sympathies to the family of the innocent victim who was killed while exercising his First Amendment right to peaceably assemble.



This tragedy is a wake up call. We know, from the sad and awful history of political violence in our nation, that these acts do not solve our problems and leave deep scars on our collective conscience — scars that last for decades and decades.



The only healthy way to solve our problems and rebuild public dialogue is to exercise our rights peacefully and treat others with respect, no matter their political or social views.



Here in Annapolis, we have a unique opportunity to do this at the local level, where we all live as neighbors. I urge everyone in our community to join me in rejecting violence and recommitting to the values of respect and dialogue — because these are the values that truly underpin and safeguard the privilege of living in a free democracy.” Gavin Buckley, Mayor of Annapolis

Attorney General Anthony Brown:

Today is a sad and shocking day for our country. Political violence is simply unacceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump and the families of those who have reportedly lost their lives. We must remain united in condemning violence in all its forms. — Anthony G. Brown (@OAGMaryland) July 14, 2024

Nancy Pelosi: