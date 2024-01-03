UMD Upper Chesapeake cuts ribbon on new medical center in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — A new state of the art medical center is now open.

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake cut the ribbon on Wednesday on their new medical center in Aberdeen.

The news campus includes a full service emergency department and behavioral health pavilion for both long term care and checkups.

There's also a health and wellness center.

It's also a part of a goal to provide more than just emergency medical care.

"This is not just a health care access point," said Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of UMD's Medical System, "For those who are acutely ill, yes, we will take care of our community when are in their time of need. But it is also a health care access point that allows a community to remain healthy."

Both the emergency room and behavioral health pavilion open to patients on February 6.