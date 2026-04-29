UMD to cut 150 jobs, enact hiring freeze due to state's budget restraints

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park plans to eliminate 150 jobs and enact a hiring a freeze due to the state's budget restraints.

In an email sent to the College Park community, campus president Darryll Pines says "Unfortunately, the many measures that we have already taken to curb costs and spending are not enough to close the gap."

A hiring freeze for all staff positions is in place, no new positions may be created at least through June 30.

The University expects to eliminate as many as 150 positions through vacancies, retirements and layoffs. The exact number of layoffs will depend on vacant positions that can be eliminated and forthcoming retirements the email said.

"This is not an easy message to send, and we know that this news causes concern for all of us. Our people are the foundation of this university, and the prospect of workforce reductions is difficult. We recognize the impact these decisions will have on our community," the email said.