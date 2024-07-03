UMD researcher concerned cats could transfer bird flu to people

BALTIMORE — Concern for cat owners as their furry friends might be at risk of getting avian influenza, better known as the bird flu.

Researchers at University of Maryland's School of Public Health say the bird flu infecting cats could also put humans at risk.

​So, how are cats getting the virus?

​"Small animals like rodents and birds, they may prey upon them. Also on farms, cats may consume unpasteurized milk byproducts," said Ian Bemis, UMD School of Public Health, PHD candidate.

​The researchers found this out while scouring over 20 years of data.

​"This is preliminary research for the stuff we'll be doing in the future. Looking at avian influenza and animal shelters," said Bemis.

​Bird flu isn't currently contagious between humans.

​But, the research showed an increase in domestic cat infections starting in 2023.

​Something researchers theorize could allow the virus to mutate and become infectious to people.

​"There is a risk and there has been documented cases of that. However, for all the cats and people in the world it's a very rare event," said Bemis.

​So, what should cat owners do with a sharp increase in bird flu infections impacting cats?

​"The best thing that can be done is keeping your cat indoors or avoid your cats being unsupervised outdoors," said Bemis.

​The signs of bird flu in cats are neurological issues, difficulty walking or breathing.

​If you notice them in your cat the best plan of action is to take it to the vet.