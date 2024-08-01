UMD partners with Union brewery for Testudo beer

BALTIMORE — A new ale called "Testudo Premium Lager" will now be the official craft beer of the Maryland Terrapins.

It's the product of a partnership between University of Maryland Athletics and Baltimore's own UNION Craft Brewing - which was co-founded by Maryland alum Adam Benesch (Class of 1998).

The beer, which features a vintage 1980s-1990s Testudo logo, is debuting this month in stores statewide, as well as sports venues including SECU Stadium and XFINITY Center.

The partnership will also "provide internship and new learning opportunities for students studying in the fermentation science, marketing, and other majors."

Maryland Athletics and UMD Alumni Association will also have a special launch event Aug. 14 at UNION Craft Brewery at 1700 West 41st Street, starting at 4 p.m.

Benesch said: