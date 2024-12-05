UMD offering new Spring 2025 course: "Intro to Fat Studies"

BALTIMORE — University of Maryland is offering a new Spring course in 2025.

"Intro to Fat Studies: Fatness, Blackness and Their Intersections" will be taught by Dr. Sydney F. Lewis, a lecturer in UMD's Harriet Tubman Department of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies.

According to UMD's website, the class will examine "fatness as an area of human difference subject to privilege and discrimination that intersects with other systems of oppression based on gender, race, class, sexual orientation, and ability."

Students taking the course can earn three credits towards degrees in Distributive Studies - Humanities and Diversity - Understanding Plural Societies.

The website says all 20 seats for Lewis' Tuesday and Thursday morning classes are filled, but another in the afternoon still has 19 seats open. The instructor for that class is listed as "TBA."