Ultimate Watersports opens new Inner Harbor location

BALTIMORE — Ultimate Watersports, the company behind the annual Baltimore Floatilla, has opened a new location in the Harbor East area - just in time for the celebration of the "swimmable Inner Harbor" with the inaugural "Harbor Splash."

The company now has a location at the Living Classrooms Foundation Marina, off of Caroline Street near Lancaster Street.

The location, which is open through October, won't provide traditional rentals, but will focus solely on pre-booked tours, corporate team-building outings and classes taught by professional instructions. Ultimate Watersports is also located at Mariner Point Park in Joppatowne.

Ultimate Watersports will provide safety for the June 23 Harbor Splash, the first-ever organized public swimming event in the Inner Harbor.

Ultimate Watersports said in a press release that the location will offer kayak and standup paddle board classes for everyone from beginners to advanced paddleboarders, as well as tours of the Harbor.

The company has partnered with Waterfront Partnership on the Baltimore Floatilla since 2016. It's been at the forefront of new initiatives like the Baltimore Blueway water-trail system, unveiled last year.

Hal Ashman, president of Ultimate Watersports, said in a statement: