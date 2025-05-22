Ulman steps down as chair of the MD Democratic Party, steps into supporting Gov. Moore

Ken Ulman has announced he will be stepping down as chair of the Maryland Democratic Party.

This will go into effect June 13th, 2025.

Ulman will be moving into a new role—supporting Governor Moore's economic growth agenda.

A new chair of the Maryland Democratic Party will be elected June 21st at the regularly scheduled statewide meeting of all Democratic State Central Committees.

Governor Moore released a statement on Ulman's latest move saying:

“I am grateful for Ken and his willingness to lead our party through an intense and demanding election. His leadership was critical to maintaining Democratic power in this state and I look forward to his continued help and expertise. I am recommending County Executive Pittman because I know he is the right leader for this moment. With an all out assault on our state and our values underway from Washington DC, I know Steuart Pittman will put his experience and moral clarity to work to defend our state, fight back against the Trump administration, and ensure Democrats win elections.” Governor Moore

Governor Moore has also given his thumbs up for Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman to take over as chair.