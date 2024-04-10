Watch Now
U.S. soldier found dead inside Fort Meade barracks

Posted at 3:56 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 15:56:04-04

FORT MEADE, Md. — An investigation is underway after a U.S. Army soldier was discovered dead inside the Freedom Barracks of Fort Meade.

Investigators were alerted Wednesday, just after 10:30am.

A Fort Meade spokesperson said there was no initial evidence of self-harm or foul play.

The soldier's name is being withheld pending family notifications.

The Military Police Criminal Investigation Division is taking the lead in the case.

This is a developing story that will be updated as mote information becomes available.

