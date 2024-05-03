U.S. Marshals start initiative to find missing children and arrest sex offenders

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Marshals Service has announced the start of a public safety initiative designed to arrest fugitive sex offenders and recover critically missing children.

The initiative is 90 days and will target non-compliant sex offenders and fugitives wanted for associated offense conduct.

The goal is to protect the community by prioritizing the recovery of kids and arresting those who pose the greatest risk to public safety.

“While the U.S. Marshals Service has a proven track record of working with our federal, state, and local partners to improve public safety, we are always striving to do better,” stated Mathew Silverman, acting United States Marshal for the District of Maryland. “Throughout Operation Silver Shield, we will prioritize community engagement and work hand-in-hand with local citizens to develop tips and leads so that we can all help make the state of Maryland a safer place to raise a family.”

For additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service, click here.