U.S. Fish and Wildlife says endangered Hellbender fish needed to maintain healthy freshwater

BALTIMORE — They call em eastern hellbenders, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says they play a "crucial role in maintaining healthy freshwater ecosystems.”

These salamander fish are reportedly declining rapidly in population, so much, there's an effort to get them placed on the endangered species list.

Previously there were 626 documented populations of eastern hellbenders. That number's since reduced to 371. Only 45 of the groups are stable, while 218 are in decline.

Eastern hellbenders can be found in several states including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

They're one of two subspecies in the U.S., the other known as Ozark hellbenders were officially listed as endangered in 2011.

Hellbenders are known to grow up to 29 inches and can live up to 30 years in rivers or streams.

They generally hide under large, flat rocks and breathe through their skin.

Hellbenders are most threatened by sedimentation, poor water quality, disease, habitat loss and pet trade collection.

The proposal to list them as endangered will appear in the Federal Register on December 13, starting a 60-day comment period.

