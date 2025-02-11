U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Potomac River is safe to navigate 6 days ahead of schedule

The Potomac River is safe to navigate once again, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District.

Authorities say the river was fully restored six days ahead of schedule.

It's been shut down for almost two weeks following the midair collision on January 29 of an American Airlines regional jet and a Black Hawk helicopter near the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Over 2,000 responders have worked to clear the wreckage and get it moved to a secure location for examination and documentation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

“We are proud of the unified efforts and partnerships that endured through this response and helped make this mission successful,” said Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera. “Each day, we thought of those who lost their lives, their loved ones, and the many incident responders impacted by this tragic event.”

Commander Colonel Pera added that he hoped that the river being cleared would provide a small sense of normalcy following the tragedy.